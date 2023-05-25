BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox will hold a news conference Thursday to address an uptick in street violence in the city just a day after 7NEWS obtained surveillance video showing a person firing shots at a busy intersection.

The video shows what appears to be a person firing a gun in a busy intersection in Dorchester at the same time of a report of shots fired in the area Tuesday.

The video was captured by a security camera at a local business at the intersection of Gallivan Boulevard and Dorchester Avenue.

The business owner said he has shared the video with police.

In the video, a person dressed in gray can be seen walking across the street. The person appears to take several shots at nearby cars before running off.

A home across the street was grazed by a bullet.

No injuries were reported in the shots fired incident.

Boston Police told 7NEWS they were still actively looking for the shooter as of Wednesday.

Community leaders have raised concerns about rising crime, saying it’s likely to keep increasing during the summer months.

