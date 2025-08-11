BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Wu declared a heat emergency in Boston starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to be consistently in the mid-90s throughout that time period.

Splash pads and pools throughout the city will be open, as will Boston Centers for Youth And Family cooling centers and Boston Public Libraries for all looking for an escape from the high temperatures.

Wu said her priority is keeping residents safe.

“Our top priority is ensuring our residents and families are healthy and safe during this period of intense heat,” Wu said in a statement. “As temperatures continue to rise, the City is here to support residents in every way possible across every neighborhood. We encourage all of our community members to please take care of yourselves, check on your neighbors, and be prepared to stay cool and safe.”

