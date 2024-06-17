BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the city this week as sweltering temperatures were expected in New England.

The heat emergency begins Tuesday and will last through Thursday, with high temperatures predicted to reach into the 90s, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“Heat waves are a risk to our community, so everyone should make sure to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activity when possible, wear plenty of sunscreen, and check on your neighbors and loved ones,” Wu said in a statement.

To help Bostonians take shelter from the heat wave, cooling centers will be open across the city on Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the mayor’s office said. In addition, residents are encouraged to visit city swimming pools and splash pads for some relief.

This summer, the city will place outdoor misting towers are various fire stations and parks during heat emergencies and at Open Streets events, the mayor’s office said.

Boston Public Library branches will also be open Tuesday and Thursday for both children and adults to participate in indoor activities and programming, the mayor’s office said.

Bottled water will be available for students in Boston Public Schools, according to the office. And although 10 school buildings are without air conditioning, there will be a “surplus supply of fans available” on those campuses. BPS staff have also been told to move any outdoor school activities indoors.

Public schools, cooling centers, and public libraries will be closed Wednesday for Juneteenth.

During the first heat emergency of the season, Bostonians should remember to drink plenty of fluids, swim only where a lifeguard is present, and keep pets indoors, the city said.

Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion, according to the mayor’s office. If these symptoms persist, call 911 immediately, the city said.

Other heat safety tips can be found on the city’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)