BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a snow emergency to begin Monday night ahead of the forecasted winter storm due to hit the area early Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the state over the weekend.

“With the arrival of our first major snowstorm this winter, City teams are prepared to clear our roadways and respond to any emergencies during the storm,” Wu said in a statement. “Please be aware of parking restrictions so that we can clear the roads as quickly as possible, and check on your neighbors, family, and friends to be sure everyone has a plan to stay inside and stay safe.”

Snowfall in the city is expected to range between nine to 12 inches. The snow emergency will go into effect at 10 p.m. Monday night, the same time a parking ban will also take effect.

Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, as will Boston City Hall and other municipal buildings.

The city said they have the ability to put over 800 pieces of equipment on city streets and have 40,000 tons of salt on hand.

