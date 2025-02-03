BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is filing an ordinance with the Boston City Council for more oversight for food delivery drivers.

“Delivery drivers on mopeds and scooters have been creating dangerous conditions on our roads,” Wu said.

She said the city has received more then 100 complaint calls about food delivery drivers on mopeds and scooters. Boston is cracking down on the use of unregistered vehicles.

“Today, we are filing an ordinance with the city council that will require food delivery platforms to obtain a permit from our transportation department,” Wu said.

The permit would require companies — like Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash — to have liability insurance coverage for all drivers. It would also make sure the company shares data on delivery trips, so the city can track any illegal driving.

Some delivery drivers on the road Monday said they were against the mayor’s proposal, as they follow the traffic laws.

DoorDash responded to the proposal with a statement.

“… This ordinance would clearly miss the mark in its efforts to create safer streets, doing little to improve safety for Dashers or the public and creating new costs that would add price hikes for Boston families along the way,” the company said.

Grubhub added, “Our delivery partners agree to follow local traffic laws and maintain the necessary insurance coverage when joining our fleet, and drivers have access to in-app safety training and regular reminders.”

Last year, 475 mopeds or scooters were impounded or seized in the City of Boston.

The new ordinance will not impact companies like FedEx, UPS, Instacart, or Amazon.

