BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was among those receiving their COVID-19 booster shots at the Boston Public Health Commission’s City Hall vaccine clinic on Thursday.

The clinic, which provided first, second and booster doses, had more than 500 doses available and was part of a larger effort to increase the vaccination rate among eligible Boston residents.

“Getting boosted is one of the most important ways we can protect our families and communities,” Wu said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of our team at the Boston Public Health Commission and City Hall, I was able to join the hundreds of residents who have attended our free, walk-in clinics. Let’s all continue to take every action possible to end this pandemic.”

The clinic comes days after Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Bisola Ojikutu announced the city’s four latest strategies to address the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the spread of the omicron variant: increasing access to vaccinations and boosters, expanding COVID-19 testing, enhancing public health communications, and doubling down on prevention.

Vaccines and boosters are also available at health care providers, pharmacies, and community centers across Boston. For more information about locations and availability, please visit boston.gov or call 3-1-1.

For more information, call 311 or visit boston.gov/covid19

