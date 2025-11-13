BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu helped cut down the city’s Christmas tree during a trip to Nova Scotia to highlight the continuing partnership formed following the tragic explosion in Halifax Harbor in 1917.

As a thank you to Boston for sending medical aid and relief supplies following the 1917 explosion, every year Nova Scotia provides Boston with its tree for the Common.

Wu became the first Boston mayor to attend and participate in the Tree for Boston tree cutting ceremony.

During her trip, she also visited the Port Innovation, Engagement and Research (PIER) with leadership from the Halifax Port Authority, toured the Health Innovation Hub, and met with the Mayor of Halifax to explore enhanced collaboration.

“For well over a century, Boston and Nova Scotia have shared a special bond of neighborly care and friendship,” Wu said in a statement. “I’m honored this year to visit our neighbors to the north for the first time and deliver a personal thank you on behalf of the people of Boston for continuing this partnership and connection that transcends boundaries and generations.”

