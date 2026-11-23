BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in Dorchester on Monday to help prepare meals for community members for Thanksgiving.

Mayor Wu was at the IBEW Local 103 Union Hall to celebrate the city’s inaugural “One City, One Table” community meal.

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with all the trimmings provided. City leaders also announced that a record-breaking 6,000 turkeys had been donated by community partners and businesses.

Wu said their generosity means more people get to experience the holiday meal they deserve.

“Sitting down for that meal sometimes is what we take for granted,” Wu said. “And today, with all your help and all of our partners, we’re making sure that 6,000 more families can get that special meal together.”

This year’s number of turkeys to distribute is nearly twice as many as last year. Boston officials said they’ll be able to provide holiday meals for roughly 27,000 people across the city.

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