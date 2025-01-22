BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared with her newborn daughter for the first time at a virtual event Tuesday.

Mayor Wu’s daughter, Mira, is just eight days old.

“Mira and I are very happy to be with you,” said Mayor Wu at the event. “My husband is out with the other two kids [doing] activities, so this is what working mom life looks like… At one week old, she’s doing great and her waking time is dedicated to eating and pooping… She does both of those things very loudly.”

Mayor Wu is also a mother to two young sons.

Wu says the mix of parenting and public service is a juggle that keeps her grounded.

