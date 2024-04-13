BOSTON (WHDH) - Volunteers fanned out across Franklin Park on Saturday for a community clean-up effort in recognition of One Boston Day.

Mayor Michelle Wu was on hand for the event, which was aimed at embracing the spirit of One Boston Day, which marks the anniversary of the tragic Boston Marathon Bombings by conducting acts of community service.

“It’s the largest space that we have so that means that we can’t get eyes on every single part,” Wu said. “The commitment to doing acts of service and kindness and building community as a reminder of who we are as a city.”

The clean-up at Franklin Park was one of many events that will be held across the city this weekend ahead of the Boston Marathon on Monday.

