BOSTON (WHDH) - The holiday season is getting into full swing around Boston and that means it’s time for the annual Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley tour of city neighborhoods.

Mayor Michelle Wu is keeping the tradition going and making several stops with the trolley this weekend — and Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand!

“We look forward to this all year, we have 16 hours of being on the trolley all weekend and that means we get to spend time in almost every one of our neighborhoods and see people come together and counting down to light up the trees across our city — it’s a really beautiful time,” Wu said.

The tour continues Sunday with stops in Dorchester, South Boston, Chinatown, the North End and Charlestown.

