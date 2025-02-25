BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu spoke with faith leaders about the partnership that makes Boston, what she calls, the safest major city in the country.

The gathering comes one week before Mayor Wu is set to appear before a Republican controlled congressional committee to defend Boston’s sanctuary city policies.

“We know how to face adversity,” said Wu. “We know how to stand for what’s right. And we will find a way to take care of each other.”

The faith leaders say Trump’s administration policies and high profile deportation raids have raised fears among immigrant communities.

Citizens and non citizens, regardless of status, afraid to open a door, even to a priest, bringing diapers for a mother in need.

“We hadn’t called on the phone just before arriving to the front door,” said Father Joe White of St. Joseph’s Parish. “She did not answer the door. She did not answer the door for the diapers for her infants.”

Days ago, President Trump’s Immigration Czar lashed out at Boston’s police chief for, in his view, not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement officers to deport dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

“I’m coming to Boston,” said White House Border Czar Tom Homan. “I’m bringing hell with me.”

Wu insisted the city is cooperating with immigration officials on criminal matters.

She says state laws prohibiting police from getting involved in non-criminal immigration matters are a good thing. She says they build the kind of trust that helps fight crime.

“So that every parent can feel comfortable dropping their kids off to school, or coming to church, or calling 9-1-1 when they need help, or reporting information about a crime that did take place,” said Wu. “That keeps every single person in our community safe regardless of immigration status.”

