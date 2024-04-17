BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu named Brian Swett, a nationally recognized leader in climate change and sustainability strategy, as the city’s first chief climate officer, the City of Boston announced Wednesday.

Beginning in June, Swett will lead Boston’s existing Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet, as well as develop and co-lead a new Climate Cabinet with Oliver Sellers-Garcia, the city’s Green New Deal director. Swett is expected to advance Boston’s commitment to “sustainability, resilience, and environmental justice” and reaffirm its role as a “national leader in climate action,” the city said in a statement.

Swett currently serves as a principal at Arup — a global engineering, design, and consulting firm focused on sustainable development — and previously served as Boston’s chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space Cabinet from 2012 to 2015, the city said.

“Climate change is the existential threat of our time, and I look forward to once again serving Boston residents and working alongside Mayor Wu and the incredibly talented staff at the City,” Swett said in a statement. “Collaborating with government agencies, non-profits, and the private sector, I am confident we can deliver a decarbonized, climate resilient, and just Boston for current and future generations.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)