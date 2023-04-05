BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu announced Wednesday that Councilor Kenzie Bok will serve as the next Administrator of the Boston Housing Authority (BHA), which provides affordable housing to over 62,000 residents.

Bok will begin a transition period in may before current Administrator Kate Bennett steps down this summer.

“The Boston Housing Authority has been a lifeline for generations of Boston families, and in this moment of housing crisis, the BHA must be a model for housing as health, safety, opportunity, and community,” said Mayor Wu.

“Kenzie brings a deep commitment to our BHA communities along with an expansive vision of how public housing should anchor our neighborhoods and city – I’m thrilled for her leadership and look forward to building on the strong foundation set under Kate’s stewardship by the entire BHA team,” she added. “We are all so grateful for Kate’s decades of service to our residents and work to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

Prior to her election to represent District 8 on the City Council in 2019, Bok was the Senior Advisor for Policy and Planning at the BHA. In that role, she spearheaded the BHA’s efforts to vary the subsidy amount of federal housing vouchers by ZIP code.

In 2016, Bok helped lead the successful ballot initiative campaign to enact the Community Preservation Act (CPA) in Boston, which has generated tens of millions of dollars for affordable housing. Bok has also held community leadership roles in various local organizations, including the Greater Boston Interfaith Organization (GBIO) and the Massachusetts Affordable Housing Alliance (MAHA).

After graduating from Harvard College, Bok earned an M.Phil and a Ph.D. in History from the University of Cambridge in England as a Marshall Scholar. She formerly taught courses at Harvard on housing justice.

“Public housing is a public good, and all of Boston benefits when our public housing communities are strong,” Bok said. “I’m so excited to return to BHA to put our residents and voucher-holders at the heart of everything our City does, by providing safe high-quality housing for every family and by ensuring the best access to jobs, services, and all the opportunities Boston has to offer.”

