BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday announced that outdoor dining will return to the city of Boston in April.

Applications are now open and the program will begin on April 1, except for the North End.

The North End is currently going through a community review process as the area makes special considerations due to crowding and parking concerns.

