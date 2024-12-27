BOSTON (WHDH) - Homicides in Boston are on track to be at a record low in 2024 and the city’s top leaders came together on Friday to credit what they say has been an all-hands-on-deck effort.

There have been 24 homicides recorded in Boston in 2024, that’s on track to be a record low and down from 36 the year before.

During a news conference with Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox credited the hard work of everyone at the department with the decrease in violent crime.

“The entire time that I’ve been a police officer, going back since when I came on, the city has never been safer, period,” he said.

Wu agreed, saying, “This is about saving lives and that is maybe the most important investment of all, to stop cycles of trauma and violence and we also see that a focus on delivering results, specifically in areas of violent crime, lead to resources that can then be deployed to address quality of life issues.”

Violent crimes are down but property crimes are up 2 percent. The biggest reason, a 30 percent increase in shoplifting incidents.

“Today is not a victory lap but a report out,” Wu said. “And a reflection of the type of results we see when we all understand community safety to be a collective responsibility that we share and everyone has a part in.”

Despite recruitment struggles in recent years, this year’s class had 123 officers.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)