BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is postponing her testimony on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers requested that she testify on Boston’s status as a sanctuary city next week.

Wu says she accepted the request to testify, but says Tuesday, February 11, is too soon after giving birth to her third child.

“I plan to go in person,” said Wu. “Today, we have accepted the committee’s offer to go in person to D.C. and share about the work that Boston has been doing to make us the safest major city in America. So, I look forward to sharing more details as that date is finalized.”

Mayor Wu says more information about her new testimony date will be shared when it becomes available.

