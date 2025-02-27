BOSTON (WHDH) - A new video released from a U.S. House committee called out Boston Mayor Michelle Wu ahead of her planned trip to Congress to testify on the city’s status as the Trump administration pushes for more immigration enforcement.

The GOP Oversight Committee released what could be described as a “hype video” ahead of a high-stakes hearing on Capitol Hill next week.

Wu, along with mayors from New York, Chicago, and Denver have been called to testify about their sanctuary city policies, which limit cooperation with federal authorities when it comes to undocumented immigrants.

The committee said the mayors will be held publicly accountable, accusing them of implementing “reckless, illegal policies that shield criminal aliens from federal immigration enforcement and endanger public safety.”

Wu, who is preparing for the hearing, called that notion a false narrative while visiting a resource center for immigrants and undocumented families in Chelsea Wednesday.

“When people who say we’re going to come after sanctuary cities because they’re unsafe, who say they are going come after immigrants because there’s connection to crime, the incidents of taking part in crimes is lower in immigrant communities, so that’s not even a real threat,” Wu said.

Wu explained ow the police department operates when it comes to immigrants.

“We don’t work with the federal government on immigration issues, we don’t deport,” Wu said. “However, if you commit a crime in the community, if you cause harm in the community, you will be held accountable regardless of your immigration status as well.”

Wu said she hopes to show Congress and D.C. that Boston policies are working:

“My goal is to show that cities that are welcoming to everyone actually are cities that are safest.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)