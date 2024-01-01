BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu administered the oath of office to new and returning members of the Boston City Council during a New Year’s Day ceremony.

The emotional ceremony took place at the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall, and saw five new members sworn in to the 13-member body. Ruthzee Louijeune was elected president.

“Being president of the body is such an honor and it has its challenges as well. You’re no one’s boss, you’re just trying to guide the council in the right direction.”

Wu said, “I’m excited to see the ways they come together and that we get to work with them on the big issues the city is still facing… I sense the level of dedication and partnership just wanting to make sure we move things forward for the city of Boston’s residents.”

