BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu responded Monday to a recent proposal from members of the Boston City Council aimed at addressing the crisis in Boston’s Mass and Cass area.

In a letter Friday, four city councilors called on the city’s Public Health Commission to declare an emergency in the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The letter came as stakeholders have continued to voice concerns about crime, drug use and human trafficking at the encampment of people living in and around tent structures in the area.

The letter, in turn, also came after Wu introduced an ordinance which would give police the authority to remove tents.

While Wu introduced the ordinance last week, it still needed to be approved by the city council, as of Monday, in a process that could take weeks.

“We are all hands on deck when it comes to the type of services, treatment, housing and public safety at Mass and Cass,” Wu said this week. “Our administration, right now, is waiting on action from the council.”

“I just ask that the councilors move as quickly as possible to take up this ordinance and put into effect so that we can get going,” Wu said.

It is not clear what the proposal from councilors to declare an emergency would mean, if anything, for the city.

