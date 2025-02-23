BOSTON (WHDH) - President Trump’s Border Czar is vowing to “bring hell” to Boston after learning the city’s top cop has said he will not comply with planned ICE crackdowns on illegal immigrants, he said during a speech at CPAC on Saturday.

“You said you’d double down on not helping the law enforcement of ICE,” he said, referring to Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox. “I’m coming to Boston. I’m bringing hell with me.”

Homan went on to continue his attack on Cox later in his speech, saying, “You’re not a police commissioner. Take that badge off your chest, put in the desk drawer because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop.”

Homan, the former acting director of ICE, claims at least nine undocumented migrants charged with sex crimes have been freed on bond because agencies in Massachusetts refuse to cooperate.

The Trump administration has been critical in the past of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for the city’s Sanctuary City status.

Wu has said in the past that Boston police officers are here to help immigrants and will not use their immigration status as a cause for arrest.

Wu is set to testify on Capitol Hill on March 5 about the city’s status as a Sanctuary City.

In a statement posted to social media, Wu said, “This is our city. We’re going to continue following & enforcing the laws to keep all Bostonians safe. And it goes without saying that our police commissioner has my complete confidence & support.”

The Boston Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.

