BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu brought the newest member of her family to City Hall Tuesday.

Wu carried 15-day-old baby Mira into work — hoping her youngest daughter would stay asleep through a cabinet meeting.

This comes after the mayor was requested by Congress to testify about Boston’s “sanctuary city” status.

The House Republican-run oversight committee plans to ask why Wu and the mayors of three other cities are enforcing “sanctuary city” policies they believe are against President Donald Trump’s deportation policies.

When asked if she would attend the hearing on Feb. 11, Wu said her office was still studying the matter. Wu reiterated that she is proud of Boston’s record of safety.

