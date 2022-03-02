BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michell Wu said she will be keeping the mask mandate in place for public school students for the time being.

“We’re gonna keep the mask rules on for the Boston Public Schools for now as we continue to watch those numbers,” she said. “The school’s buildings are a little bit tighter and we do have pretty big gaps in vaccination.”

This comes after most cities in the Bay State moved to drop their requirement on Monday.

Doctor Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center noted that the CDC is no longer using vaccination rates to determine whether mask mandates need to remain in place. This is because there is a high degree of immunity among the unvaccinated due to recent infection.

“Unfortunately, many of those people who are not vaccinated right now aren’t going to become so in the next weeks or months,” said Dr. Doron. “And so, are we saying that we would continue to keep these mandates in place for weeks to months while the rest of society will have returned to complete normalcy? And don’t those children deserve normalcy too?”

