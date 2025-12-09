BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently shared the city’s plan to tackle winter weather in the weeks ahead.

The public works department currently has 37,000 tons of salt on hand to treat city streets and crews are ready to deploy nearly 1,000 pieces of snow clearing equipment, if needed.

They’ve also expanded capacity at shelters for people looking to stay warm and are urging everyone to make sure loved ones are staying warm during the bitter blast.

“All of us in Boston take pride in keeping the city safe and running throughout the winter, and making sure Boston is a warm and welcoming home for everyone is a shared responsibility,” Wu said. “So please make sure you and your loved ones are staying warm as the temperatures drop, and doing what you can to check on your neighbors.”

