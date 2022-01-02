BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Boston city employees will temporarily shift to remote work starting Tuesday in an effort to decrease the number of workers in city buildings as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Boston and throughout the Commonwealth, according to Mayor Michelle Wu.

City workers who are able to to perform all of their essential work from home will be asked to do so from January 4 to January 18, Wu wrote in an email to city employees. Other workers may be asked to work from home and rotate in to the building based on a schedule that limits the number of employees in the workplace.

“Our priority is to keep open the schools and City services on which our residents depend,” Wu wrote in the email to city workers. “City Hall will remain open and operate its regular hours; and we do not anticipate any reduction in City services or changes to service schedules.”

On Monday, department heads are expected to work with their teams to determine which positions can be performed remotely, according to Wu. These positions will then shift to remote work over the following days.

