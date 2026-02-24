BOSTON (WHDH) - Tuesday afternoon, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in a snow cleanup event in Southie.

The event was one of several snow-clearing meetups in Boston.

Wu said the meetups are a great way to help the community by getting together with friends and neighbors.

“This is New England, this is winter, there will be snow piles, especially on some of our residential streets,” Wu said. “So I just want to urge everyone to continue to be a good neighbor. Thank you for coming out to shovel, doing it before we have any situations with residents who can’t get by. Everyone’s gonna get back to school tomorrow, back to work, and every little bit makes a difference.”

The event comes after Monday’s blizzard, the first blizzard in the city since 2022.

