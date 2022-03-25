BOSTON (WHDH) - The food fight between North End restaurants and the city of Boston about outdoor dining is about to boil over.

On Friday, 60 outraged restaurant owners announced they are preparing to sue rather than adhere to the new requirements and the $7,500 fee being imposed only in their neighborhood.

Outdoor dining will return on April 1 but North End eateries must wait until May 1 before offering patio seating to customers, according to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. All restaurant owners have also been ordered to pay an additional $450 per month for each parking spot they use for outdoor seating.

“We are prepared to fight the mayor. As I said a couple of days ago, she’d better roll up her sleeves, because we’re ready,” said Monica’s Trattoria co-owner George Mendoza. “She’s got an opportunity now to go back and do some soul-searching and realize that what she’s doing isn’t fair, and it’s prejudiced — and she’s in charge. The ball is on her court. We hope that she makes the right decision, and she treats us like she treats the rest of the city.”

According to Mayor Wu, North End many residents are adamantly opposed to outdoor dining. They have received more complaints from people who live in that area than any other neighborhood in the city, including issues with noise, cleanliness and rodents

Friday night, Wu sent the restaurant owners a letter threatening to cancel outdoor dining in the North End altogether, writing:

“If a critical mass of restaurant owners also believe this program is unworkable as proposed, then I am prepared to rescind north end outdoor dining before the start of this season.”

Frank Mendoza, the co-owner of Monica’s Trattoria on Salem Street said he feels the fees are completely uncalled for — especially after the pandemic took a major bite out of their business for so many months.

“If I don’t have outdoor dining I can’t compete with South End, I can’t compete with South Boston, I can’t compete with the Seaport, Beacon Hill, even Charlestown,” he said. “I understand their concerns because not only do I own a restaurant, I’m also a resident. So, I have the same concerns they do.”

Owners have until April 10 to pay the fees.

