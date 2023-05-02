BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu will hold an event Tuesday to announce this year’s “Open Streets” routes and the dates for “Open Newbury,” the program that turns Newbury Street in the Back Bay into a temporary pedestrian-only zone.

Open Streets, which launched last year, involves closing other roads to vehicular traffic “to create room for community and play.”

This year, there will be pedestrian-only zones in three neighborhoods in Boston.

Wu is set to make the announcement at noon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)