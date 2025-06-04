BOSTON (WHDH) - “The U.S. Attorney is attacking me for saying what Bostonians see with their own eyes,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mayor Wu fired back at Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley after Foley blasted Wu’s recent interview with WBUR.

Wu criticized ICE arrests across the commonwealth.

“We will not apologize for doing our job,” said Foley.

In that interview, Wu said people were “getting snatched off the street by secret police who are wearing masks.”

Foley called her statements “reckless and inflammatory.”

“Referring to federal agents as ‘secret police’ is offensive. There are no secret police. ICE agents, along with other federal law enforcement partners, are making immigration arrests. That is no secret,” said Foley.

In response, Wu doubled down on her initial comments, saying local police make arrests without wearing masks.

“They do all of this without wearing masks, displaying their badges publicly, with body cameras that document the interactions that take place with full transparency because we have nothing to hide,” said Wu.

Foley defended federal agents, saying the masks offer protection.

“Federal agents and their children are being threatened, doxed and assaulted. That is why we must hide their faces,” said Foley.

Immigration authorities announced earlier this week that nearly 1,500 people were arrested across the state in May.

Wu raised concerns about transparency while Foley argues that its about public safety.

“Putting out claims of large numbers to say that you’re reaching some mass deportation quota and that it is about criminals when, in fact, you’re not sharing exactly who was arrested and why,” said Wu.

“They’re arresting individuals who are here illegally, which is a violation of federal law,” said Foley.





