BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu recently showed off a concept for the city’s new rat resistant trashcans.

Wu shared a video on social media demonstrating how it works, saying the cans are hands free and full enclosed so rats cannot get in.

“Boston is a home for everyone; except for rats,” Wu said. “And we know that one of the best ways that rats and rodents survive is when food is left out as a free for all buffet for them.”

The trashcans are also resistant to seagulls and other pests.

