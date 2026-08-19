BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is urging parking garage and lot owners to reject requests from ICE to use their property.

Wu sent a letter to operators saying a potential immigration enforcement surge could threaten public safety and disrupt businsses and daily life.

This follows ICE’s notice from July seeking parking facilities in 14 cities, including Boston.

The Department of Homeland Security said on X (emphasis theirs):

“Pro-criminal Mayor Wu knows she has ZERO authority to block ICE from utilizing private property — so now she’s trying to intimidate Bostonians. If PRIVATE citizens want to allow federal law enforcement onto their OWN property, they should be allowed to do so. They should not face threats from their radical mayor who shamelessly compared ICE agents to a neo-Nazi group.”

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