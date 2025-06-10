BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu outlined some of the steps her office is taking to push back on Trump administration policies on Tuesday, especially on immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump and Boarder Czar Tom Homan continue to complain about what they call “Boston’s Sanctuary City policies,” they say they interfere with immigration enforcement.

“I’m coming to Boston, I’m bringing hell with me,” said Homan.

Wu hit back in a hearing in D.C.

“Shame on him for lying about my city,” said Wu. Wu continued to hit back on Tuesday.

“”My advice to Tom Homan and ICE is to take a timeout. Reassess what you are doing and how you are doing it,” said Wu. “A little friendly advice from the safest major city in the country.”

Immigrant advocates joined Mayor Wu with complaints about community members they say were arrested without due process. One includes a woman held out of state who has a work visa set to expire soon.

“What was told to her is that she’s going to be kept, detained until December and then they will deport her,” said Lenita Reason, Executive Director for the Brazilian Works Center.

Mayor Wu says she signed an executive order Tuesday, demanding information from the Trump administration about all immigration arrests in the city.

‘This is basic information in a country of laws and due process that we are owed as a society. To know when someone is arrested. Who was that, why, where? And that is what we expect,” said Wu.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)