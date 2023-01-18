BOSTON (WHDH) - One neighborhood that has really felt the pain of recent rent hikes is East Boston, where working class families in subsidized housing are now finding themselves living amongst luxury apartments.

“In terms of rent I certainly think it’s above the means of at least many people of my walk of life and my generation,” said renter Brendan Jeannetti of the current situation in East Boston.

The city routinely ranks among the most expensive cities for renters in the nation.

During her campaign, Mayor Michelle Wu made rent control a priority and now her plan is taking shape.

Wu’s rent stabilization proposal, given to an advisory board this week, would cap rent increased by 6 percent plus the consumer price index to account for inflation. The total increase couldn’t exceed 10 percent in a year and would have to be paired with “just cause” eviction protection for tenants.

In a statement to 7NEWS, a city spokesperson said, “We continue to work with the advisory committee toward specific legislative language that would protect families from rent gouging and displacement as our city continues to grow.”

The measures would not apply to newer apartment buildings built within the last 15 years. Small owner-occupied properties like triple-deckers are also exempt.

But the Greater Boston Real Estate Board is opposed to any kind of rent control policy, saying in a statement, “Rent control is a failed policy solution that won’t help the dire need to create housing in Boston and across the Commonwealth. Rent control, also known as rent stabilization, has been shown to decrease housing production of future units, as well as discourage upkeep and maintenance of controlled units.”

Any measure would have to be approved by the council and then the state legislature.

