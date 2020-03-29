Mayor zip ties basketball nets to stop park gatherings in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Marty Walsh is tying up basketball nets to dissuade people from gathering together during the coronavirus pandemic and said he’ll shut the parks down entirely if people don’t distance.

Walsh said officials are trying to keep people from playing basketball, tennis, street hockey, football and other sports that bring together large groups of people.

“We’re putting new signage up this weekend and the last effort will be to lock the parks down,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he would not arrest people violating social distancing guidelines, but called on residents to take the virus seriously.

“We have to have conversations, sit our kids down at the tables and talk about the seriousness of this,” Walsh said. “We’re not going to be arresting people, I don’t want to be fining people. We shouldn’t have to do that, by now everyone understands the seriousness of the coronavirus.”

“All you’re doing is going to put a bigger strain on our hospitals because more people are going to test posititve for the coronavirus, so that’s why it’s so important for us,” Walsh added.

