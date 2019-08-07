Mayoral aides convicted in Boston Calling extortion trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Two aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh have been convicted of bullying music festival organizers into hiring union workers in exchange for city permits.

The trial of city tourism chief Kenneth Brissette and head of intergovernmental affairs Timothy Sullivan has been playing out in Boston federal court since July 22.

On Wednesday, the jury found Brissette guilty of Hobbs Act conspiracy and Hobbs Act extortion. Sullivan was found guilty of Hobbs Act conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the men told organizers of the 2014 Boston Calling music festival that if they didn’t hire union workers, labor groups would picket the City Hall Plaza concert. Both men have denied the charges.

