Mayoral aides resign after being convicted in Boston Calling extortion trial

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Two aides to Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh have resigned after been convicted of bullying music festival organizers into hiring union workers in exchange for city permits.

The trial of former city tourism chief Kenneth Brissette and former head of intergovernmental affairs Timothy Sullivan has been playing out in Boston federal court since July 22.

On Wednesday, the jury found Brissette guilty of Hobbs Act conspiracy and Hobbs Act extortion. Sullivan was found guilty of Hobbs Act conspiracy.

In a statement, Brissette’s attorney said, “Mr. Brissette is grateful to the jury for their service despite being very disappointed with today’s verdict. He and his legal team will continue to fight these charges, and remain confident that he will be vindicated.”

Prosecutors say the men told organizers of the 2014 Boston Calling music festival that if they didn’t hire union workers, labor groups would picket the City Hall Plaza concert. Both men have denied the charges.

In a statement, Walsh said, “I am surprised and disappointed. I have made clear from the beginning that there is only one way to do things in my Administration and that is the right way. I have always believed that their hearts were in the right place. We have taken several measures at the City of Boston to ensure that every employee has the right tools and training to perform at the highest ethical standards, which has always been my expectation.”

Both city hall aides, Ken Brissette and Timothy Sullivan, have resigned their official positions in the city. Outside federal court, Sullivan told me “absolutely not, did nothing wrong.” Both vow to keep fighting. — Sharman Sacchetti (@SharmanTV) August 7, 2019

Defendant Kenneth Brissette convicted of Hobbs Act conspiracy and Hobbs Act extortion. Defendant Timothy Sullivan convicted of Hobbs Act conspiracy. — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) August 7, 2019

