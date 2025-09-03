BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu and mayoral candidates Josh Kraft and Domingos DaRosa let voters know where they stand on issues facing the city during a packed candidate forum in Jamaica Plain on Tuesday night.

The forum at Bethel AME Church, which was held one week before the Sept. 9 preliminary election, featured discussions about the city’s crime rate, funding for education, and the federal government’s involvement in immigration in the city.

Wu hailed the city’s low crime rate, saying, “We have made record progress, driving gun violence and major crimes down to their lowest levels in the last 70 years.”

Among the top issues discussed Tuesday was the future of Madison Park Technical Vocational School, the city’s only trade school. Candidates were asked to commit to completing long-delayed renovations.

Community activist and Madison Park grad Darosa said the school is a lifeline.

“For me, it’s not just the funding,” he said. “It’s about giving our young people the inspiration to go to Madison — to get rid of the stigma that Madison is the worst school in Boston, cause it’s not.”

Kraft pledged to support the school, saying, “We’re going to make Madison park a place that people come into the city and pay for … I will redirect money from school budget perhaps money going to white stadium long awaited improvements of Madison Park.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)