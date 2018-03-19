LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – President Trump discussed how his policies, including a U.S.-Mexico border wall and punishing “sanctuary” cities, including Lawrence, that refuse to comply with federal immigration authorities, would help reduce the flow of drugs and help end the addiction epidemic.

Trump made these remarks Monday at Manchester Community College. The president traveled to New Hampshire to unveil his plan on how to combat the opioid epidemic.

Trump also called out Boston for acting as a sanctuary city.

“I’m repeating my call on Congress to block funds for sanctuary cities and to close deadly loopholes that allow criminals back into our country and into our country in the first place,” Trump said.

“Shame on him,” Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera said in response to Trump. “We have a public health crisis.”

"Shame on him." – Lawrence mayor responding to Pres. Trump's critical statements today on the city. #7News pic.twitter.com/HGU52OXnzs — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) March 19, 2018

Trump pointed out that according to a Dartmouth study, Lawrence is a primary distributor of fentanyl to six New Hampshire counties.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also fired back at Trump in a statement:

“The President criminalized both our immigrant community and those suffering from substance abuse all in one speech today. It’s time to stop painting all undocumented immigrants as criminals. Our immigrant community makes positive contributions to our city each and every day. And this epidemic is not something we can arrest our way out of–we need actual investments in prevention and treatment programs and policies, not just talk.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)