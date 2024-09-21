METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Mayor’s Office announced Saturday that Mayor Neil Perry has passed away.

In a statement, the office announced Perry’s death, saying, “he has fought many health battles over the last several years but came back from each of them with renewed vigor to tackle, in his own words, the greatest job he ever had: being the mayor of the great City of Methuen.”

“His last, and perhaps greatest achievement was securing the City’s purchase of the Searless Estate from the Sisters of Presentation of Mary, saving the City’s most iconic and historic property from an uncertain future.”

NEW: Methuen Mayor Neil Perry died Saturday according to a statement from the city. The lifelong Methuen resident had battled multiple health issues in recent years. @7News pic.twitter.com/5SXT8mFQGi — Stephen Quinn (@stephenquinntv) September 21, 2024

Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.

