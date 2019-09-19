BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin. J Walsh hopes his recent proposal will help crack down on teenage vaping in Boston.

Walsh announced a proposal Wednesday to restrict the sale of mint- and menthol-flavored e-cigarettes to verified adult-only tobacco stores.

The city is also supporting plans for a Boston Public Schools campaign aimed at preventing youth smoking and vaping.

Seven people around the country have died from a lung disease that doctors say is linked to vaping.

