(CNN) — May’s full moon, known as the flower moon, will blossom in the sky on Sunday night into Monday.

The moon will reach its peak at 12:15 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16, so it will appear at its roundest the evening of May 15, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The flower moon is named after the flowers that blossom this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, The Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

The lunar event is also known as the full corn planting moon because May marks the end of winter’s frost, which allows farmers to plant their seeds.

The Abernaki people from Maine also reference the planting season by calling this full moon the field maker moon, according to Western Washington University. The Winnebago people in the Great Lakes region call it “hoeing-corn moon,” according to the university.

Vesak, a sacred day for Buddhists, corresponds with May’s full moon, according to the United Nations. The birth of Gautama Buddha, the moment he attained enlightenment and his death all took place on days of Vesak, according to the organization.

Stargazers will be in for a treat as the flower moon transforms into a scarlet color during the total lunar eclipse happening at the same time. A total lunar eclipse is when the sun and moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, which causes only a small amount of sunlight to reach the moon, according to NASA.

Most of the United States will have clear skies the evening of May 15 and into the next morning, said CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

“The exception will be in the Northeast where some rain will be moving through, keeping the sky cloudy,” she said.

