The MBTA will take train service on a portion of the Green Line’s C Branch offline for nine days later this month, the latest step in an effort to use low ridership amid the COVID-19 pandemic to accelerate repairs with less impact on commuters.

Trains will be replaced with shuttle buses between Kenmore and St. Mary’s St. stations from June 20 through June 28, mirroring a similar closure on the D Branch on the same days.

During that time, crews will perform reliability and safety work on tracks and signals in the area.

The T still plans to take the entire C Branch offline for the month of July.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a Wednesday press release the shutdowns will allow workers to complete maintenance projects five months faster than with only weekend and overnight closures.

