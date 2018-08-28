BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is adding new messaging to its Countdown Clock system to improve real-time communications with riders.

A stopped-train message will appear on the clock when a train has spent two minutes longer than predicted in an area of track.

The individual stations will see the message “Stopped X stops away” to give passengers an idea of where their train is.

This rolled out along the Red, Orange and Blue lines, as well as Mattapan Trolley stops, Tuesday. Similar messages will be seen along the Green Line in the fall.

“This new features is in line with our ongoing mission to improve the customer experience,” said MBTA General Manager Luis Manuel Ramírez. “By addressing a common customer complaint, this improvement provides useful information to our customers while minimizing potential confusion caused countdown signs when trains are stopped.”

Customers are encouraged to send the MBTA feedback on this new Countdown feature by calling 617-222-3200 or by filling out your comments here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)