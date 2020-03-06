MBTA: ‘Additional time’ needed to fix new Orange Line trains

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority says it needs “additional time” to address a fault that led to all of the new Orange Line trains being taken out of service earlier this week.

On Tuesday, MBTA inspectors uncovered a problem with the bolsters on one of the new trains, officials announced.

“The new Orange Line trains have been temporarily taken out of service. Inspectors identified a fault with the bolsters,” the MBTA said in a tweet.

The MBTA initially hoped to have the trains back in service by the end of the week but they said Friday that more time is needed to address the identified fault.

“Safety is our top priority and has been the driving force throughout the process of releasing these vehicles,” the MBTA said. “Thank you for your patience.”

Bolsters allow the truck of the train car to rotate as it navigates turns in the track.

