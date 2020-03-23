MBTA adds 5 early commuter rail trips to meet medical worker demand

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA is adding five trains to run before 7 a.m. to address demand from medical workers while urging riders to avoid non-necessary travel, officials said Monday.

Trains will leave before 6 a.m. from Fitchburg, Haverhill, Lowell, Needham and Newburyport to give medical workers time to meet shift changes at hospitals and other medical facilities, officials said. Those trains will start running March 25.

Officials said they continued to discourage non-essential travel.

