BOSTON (WHDH) – Commuters are getting some Apple assistance.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will now allow riders to buy Commuter Rail and ferry tickets using Apple Pay.

Riders have to link their Apple Pay account to their mobile ticketing app. They said the goal is to make it easier for riders to buy their tickets.

