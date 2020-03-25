MBTA adds early commuter rail trips to meet needs of essential workers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority added inbound commuter rail trips on five different lines for essential workers, such as medical staff and first responders, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first train out of Reading left the station at 5:50 a.m., while the first one out of Lowell left at 5:35 a.m. and the first one out of Wachusett left at 4:50 a.m.

The first Newburyport train rain at 5:35 a.m., with the first train out of Beverly running at 6:03 a.m. and the first Needham Heights train at 5:45 a.m.

Keolis says the extra trains will not only help essential employees get to work on time but also make it easier to practice social distancing on the trains.

This comes after the MBTA reduced its services in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Riders are urged to avoid non-necessary travel on the commuter rail.

