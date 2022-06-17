BOSTON (WHDH) - Weekday service changes for the Red, Orange, and Blue lines will take effect on June 20, the MBTA announced Friday.

The changes, set to continue through the summer, are the result of staffing challenges among the ranks of subway dispatchers in the Operations Control Center, the MBTA said. The new subway schedules will mirror typical Saturday schedules, which means waiting longer for trains.

“With a limited number of dispatchers, these new timetables allow the MBTA to schedule dispatchers in compliance with Federal Transit Administration directives, and continue delivering service in a safe and reliable manner,” they continued.

One exception to the changes will be on July 4. Riders will be guaranteed regular weekday service to attend Independence Day festivities across the city.

Red Line:

Effective June 20, Red Line weekday trains will operate every 14 to 15 minutes on both the Ashmont and Braintree branches and seven to eight minutes between trains on the “trunk” of the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass stations.

Red Line weekday summer service is typically nine to 10 minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, 10 to 12 minutes between trains during off-peak hours, and every five to six minutes between trains on the “trunk” of the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass stations.

Orange Line:

Effective June 20, Orange Line weekday trains will operate every 10 minutes in the mornings, 11 minutes between trains in the evenings, and eight to nine minutes between trains during mid-day periods.

Orange Line weekday summer service is typically six to seven minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, and every seven to eight minutes between trains during off-peak periods.

Blue Line:

Effective June 20, Blue Line weekday trains will operate every seven minutes until 9 AM, and every eight to nine minutes for the rest of the day.

Blue Line weekday summer service is typically five minutes between trains during morning and evening peak periods, every nine to 10 minutes between trains in the mid-day mornings, and every five to six minutes between trains in the mid-day afternoons.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)