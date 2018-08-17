MBTA: Alewife garage closed again this weekend

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA is reminding drivers that the Alewife parking garage will be closed again this weekend amid an ongoing inspection process.

Last week, a piece of concrete fell onto a parked car, and since then, crews have been inspecting the structure to determine what caused the concrete to crumble.

MBTA officials say they are working on a long-term plan for the garage.

The Alewife garage will reopen to motorists early Monday morning.

