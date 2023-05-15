DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - All Foxboro trains have been cancelled until further notice after a rail bridge in Dedham was struck by a vehicle, according to officials.

The MBTA Commuter Rail said on Monday that passengers heading to Foxboro would need to board a regular Franklin Line train and disembark at Walpole to then catch a shuttle bus.

“This diversion will allow for necessary track work following the vehicle striking a bridge near Endicott,” the official Commuter Rail Twitter account stated.

⚠️ All Foxboro trains are cancelled until further notice.



🚆 Passengers travelling to/from Foxboro can board a regular Franklin Line train.



🚍 At Walpole, a bus shuttle will offer a connection to Foxboro through the evening. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) May 15, 2023

The cancellations were announced hours after what the Dedham Police Department called a “vehicle collision” occurred at the East Street train bridge.

Drivers were detoured away from the bridge that was hit, allowing MBTA engineers to respond and inspect any damage to the tracks, according to Dedham PD.

Traffic Alert Update: All traffic will be detoured away from the bridge. MBTA also reports all train service halted while engineers inspect the damage. Please seek alternate. pic.twitter.com/zU5WFcg28b — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) May 15, 2023

